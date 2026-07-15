England-Argentina semifinal clash draws FBI, 1.6K officers

Shafaq News- Atlanta

FIFA banned Falklands/ Malvinas flags from Atlanta Stadium before Wednesday’s England-Argentina World Cup semifinal, with 1,600 officers deployed around a fixture under heightened US security.

Media reports stated that planning involved the FBI, Atlanta Police, FIFA officials, and other federal agencies over concerns of disorder between the rival fan bases. England and Argentina supporters were assigned separate stadium entrances, while patrols were reinforced around the venue, downtown Atlanta, and areas where fans were expected to gather.

Argentina’s Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva confirmed that banners asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, would be blocked from entering the stadium. Political, racial, and other provocative messages were also prohibited.

Thousands of Argentina supporters gathered at Underground Atlanta before kickoff, waving flags, beating drums, and carrying images of Diego Maradona, and Malvinas-related banners appeared during the gathering before FIFA’s stadium restriction took effect.

No major clash involving England fans was officially confirmed before kickoff.

The countries fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982. Four years later, Maradona scored the disputed “Hand of God” goal in Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal victory over England.

The winner today will face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final.