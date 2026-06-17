England overcome Croatia in six-goal World Cup thriller

Shafaq News- Arlington

England launched their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia on Wednesday in an entertaining Group L clash at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Captain Harry Kane put England ahead in the 12th minute, converting a retaken penalty after Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved his initial effort.

Croatia responded through Martin Baturina in the 36th minute, but Kane restored England's lead six minutes later with a header from Declan Rice's corner.

Petar Musa struck deep into first-half stoppage time following a clever pass from Ivan Perišić to level the score at 2-2 heading into the break.

Jude Bellingham fired England back in front two minutes into the second half, finishing a solo run with a low strike beyond Livaković.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić introduced several changes, including replacing captain Luka Modrić with Mateo Kovačić, but England maintained control and looked increasingly dangerous on the counterattack.

Substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory in the 85th minute, finishing off a breakaway move after receiving a pass from Bukayo Saka.

Group L also includes Ghana and Panama.