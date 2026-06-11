Iraq unveils official World Cup portraits days before opener

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq's national football team on Thursday released its official World Cup portraits, marking the final days before the Lions of Mesopotamia begin their long-awaited return to football's biggest stage.

The photo session came as head coach Graham Arnold held meetings with his technical staff in the United States to evaluate the team's training camps in Spain and Chicago and review player assessments ahead of finalizing his starting lineup.

Midfielder Amir Al-Ammari described Iraq's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a historic achievement and a moment of pride for Iraqis after a 40-year absence from the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup kicked off earlier today with hosts Mexico facing South Africa at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, the first stadium to host World Cup matches across three different editions of the tournament.

Iraq will begin its campaign on June 17 against Norway in Group I, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 a.m. Baghdad time.

The team enters the tournament after a mixed run of preparations, drawing with Spain, defeating Andorra, and losing 2-0 to Venezuela in its most recent friendly.

That defeat saw Iraq slip one place to 57th in FIFA's live world rankings, falling behind Qatar after losing five ranking points.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with the final set to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.