Iraq drop three places in FIFA rankings after Norway defeat

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq slipped to 60th in the latest FIFA rankings after their 4-1 defeat to Norway in the opening round of the 2026 World Cup, losing 19.75 points and falling three places globally.

At the continental level, Iraq slipped to eighth in Asia and now rank third among Arab teams in the continent behind Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq are preparing for a crucial Group I clash against France, seeking to recover from their opening defeat and revive their hopes of securing one of the two qualification spots for the knockout stage.