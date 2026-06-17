Iraq show fight in 1-4 Norway World Cup defeat

Shafaq News- Boston

Norway beat Iraq 4-1 early Wednesday in their Group I opener at Boston Stadium, as Erling Haaland scored twice and Kristian Thorstvedt added a last-second header to turn Iraq’s World Cup return into a heavy defeat.

Iraq, playing their first World Cup match since 1986, responded well after Haaland opened the scoring. Aymen Hussein headed in a fine Ali Jassim assist to bring the Lions of Mesopotamia level and score Iraq’s first World Cup goal in 40 years.

The match stayed open after the equalizer, with Iraq pressuring Norway’s defense and coming close to scoring more than once during an exciting first half.

Norway, however, retook the lead before the break when Haaland pounced on a misplaced back pass and beat the goalkeeper from close range, punishing Iraq’s attempt to play out from the back.

That moment shifted the match. Iraq had shown enough to trouble Norway, but the second goal gave Stale Solbakken’s side control before halftime.

Leo Ostigard extended Norway’s lead after the break with a header, giving the European side a two-goal cushion and forcing Iraq to chase the game.

Thorstvedt then completed the scoring with another header in the final seconds, sealing a 4-1 win that looked wider than the balance of the first half.

Norway entered with the favorite’s profile after a perfect qualifying campaign, led by Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Haaland’s World Cup debut quickly confirmed that threat, while Norway’s aerial strength also hurt Iraq after the interval.

The result leaves Iraq under pressure in a difficult group that also includes France and Senegal. France had already opened Group I with a 3-1 win over Senegal earlier Tuesday.

The performance carried flashes of promise for Iraq, especially in transition and in the pressure applied before halftime, but Norway’s decisive finishing after the break decided the opener.