Shafaq News- Boston

Iraq’s World Cup opener against Norway will be decided by organization, discipline, and duels rather than individual stars, coach Graham Arnold said ahead of Wednesday’s Group I clash.

Iraq face Norway at Boston Stadium on June 17 at 01:00 Baghdad time, opening a difficult group that also includes France and Senegal.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arnold stated that Iraq must approach the match as an 11-against-11 contest and focus on maintaining its structure against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

“[Erling] Haaland is an exceptional striker, so we have to be fully ready, stay organized, and win the aerial and ground duels. If we do that, we will have a real chance to win.”

The Australian coach also described the mood in Iraq’s camp as positive, saying the players are comfortable, happy to be at the World Cup, and aware that their long road to qualification proved that “everything is possible in football.”

Norway coach Stale Solbakken also avoided treating the match as a formality, describing Iraq as “very organized” and pointing to the tight distances between their defensive and midfield lines, their physical forwards, and their ability to deal with crosses.

Iraq have fighting spirit, strong mentality, and a technical staff with experience in matches of this level, Solbakken stated, adding that the margins between national teams have narrowed in modern football.

While Norway’s starting lineup has not been finalized, Solbakken noted that substitutes could play a major role as the match develops, and he expects a strong World Cup atmosphere, with both teams having “waited a long time for this moment.”

Read more: Boston turns Iraqi before World Cup clash with Norway