Iraq denies reports of US aircraft landing at Ain al-Asad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Security Media Cell on Sunday denied reports circulating on social media and in some media outlets that US aircraft had landed at Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western province of Al-Anbar.

Security Media Cell chief Lt. Gen. Saad Maan said the reports were "entirely false" and were not based on any official information.

In January, the Iraqi army assumed full control of Ain Al-Asad Air Base following the departure of US forces. Ain Al-Asad, Iraq’s second-largest airbase after Balad, lies about 10 kilometers from the town of Al-Baghdadi in Al-Anbar province.

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