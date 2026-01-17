Iraq assumes full command of Ain Al-Asad base

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

The Iraqi Army has assumed full control of Ain Al-Asad base following the departure of US forces, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

Ain Al-Asad, Iraq’s second-largest airbase after Balad, previously served as the headquarters of the US Army’s 7th Division. It lies about 10 kilometers from the town of al-Baghdadi in Al-Anbar province.

According to a statement, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, oversaw the deployment of units across the base, including the 65th Special Forces Brigade and its subordinate formations, alongside the headquarters for the Air Force and Army Aviation. He inspected all facilities, covering service and infrastructure areas, administrative offices, and logistics, to confirm operational readiness.

With roughly 2,500 US troops still stationed in Iraq, Baghdad and Washington finalized an agreement in August 2025 establishing a roadmap for the full withdrawal of American forces by September 2026.

