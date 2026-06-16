Iraq start World Cup journey against Norway after 40 years

Shafaq News- Boston

Iraq returned to the World Cup on Wednesday against Norway at Boston Stadium, after their only previous appearance in 1986, with Aymen Hussein leading the attack in Graham Arnold’s starting lineup.

Arnold named Jalal Hassan in goal, with Akam Hashim, Zaid Tahseen, Merchas Doski, Ali Hussein, Zaid Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jassim, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Aymen Hussein also starting.

Norway started with Orjan Nyland, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, Alexander Sorloth, and Erling Haaland.

The Group I match kicked off at 01:00 Baghdad time, opening Iraq’s campaign in a difficult section that also includes France and Senegal.

France had already set the pace in the group, beating Senegal 3-1 earlier on Tuesday, making the Iraq-Norway opener an immediate chance to keep pace in the race for early points.

Norway enter with the favorite’s profile after a perfect qualifying campaign, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.