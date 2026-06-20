Iraq's Mohanad Ali ruled out of France clash

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq striker Mohanad Ali, known as "Mimi," will miss his country's second Group I match against France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national team's medical staff confirmed on Saturday.

Mimi has not recovered in time for the match, the team’s media coordinator Salam Al-Manaseer told Shafaq News, adding that the medical and technical staff are continuing his rehabilitation program. He sustained his injury during Iraq's training camp in the United States.

Al-Manaseer said the forward remains likely to feature in Iraq's final group-stage match against Senegal, provided his recovery continues according to schedule.

Iraq opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 loss to Norway and face France on June 22 before taking on Senegal in their final Group I match on June 26.