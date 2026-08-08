600 Iraqi land files found in Al-Nasiriyah probe

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi investigators found nearly 600 files related to residential land plots abandoned by a wanted Al-Nasiriyah Municipality employee in Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Authorities also arrested former Al-Nasiriyah Municipality Director Mohammed Abd Lilo over cases involving land files.

The Al-Nasiriyah Integrity Investigation Court issued warrants on August 6 for eight municipality employees, including former municipality director Qahtan Adnan, a former property director, the urban planning director and the secretary of the land distribution committee. Intelligence personnel and the Federal Commission of Integrity then launched an operation on Friday targeting more than 20 suspects, including employees from Al-Nasiriyah Municipality, the Real Estate Registration Directorate and the Bar Association, over alleged serious damage to public funds.

The Dhi Qar Court of Appeal separately announced the arrest of several municipality employees and transaction brokers.

Between July 20 and 26 alone, Iraqi authorities detained 31 officials, employees, contractors and other suspects across seven corruption cases in Al-Diwaniyah, Saladin and Kirkuk.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases