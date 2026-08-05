Five Al-Diwaniyah employees arrested in public funds case

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraqi authorities on Wednesday detained five employees of the Al-Diwaniyah Municipality, including two senior officials, on charges related to harming public funds, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Counter-Terrorism Service and a team from the Federal Commission of Integrity's office in Al-Diwaniyah under judicial warrants issued pursuant to Article 341 of Iraq's Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended.

The detainees include the municipality's former deputy director, the director of municipal revenues, two employees from the accounts department, and an employee from the horticulture department.

On June 28, the Iraqi government launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, which led to 31 arrests across seven cases between July 20 and 26 alone, including 17 in Al-Diwaniyah. The campaign recorded 67 detentions in its initial phase.

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