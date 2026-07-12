Iraq arrests six Nineveh employees in integrity probe

Shafaq News- Mosul

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity on Sunday announced the arrest of six employees from the Oil and Finance ministries in Nineveh over embezzlement and violations of official duties.

During two operations at a government-run fuel station in Mosul, investigators detained four employees after uncovering an alleged theft of gasoline, discrepancies between recorded and actual fuel quantities, and the failure to deposit gasoline and kerosene sales proceeds in the station's cash office for remittance as state revenue. Cash from the fuel sales was found inside the personal vehicle of the station's cashier.

In a separate operation at the Nineveh Retirement Directorate, investigators detained an employee and a security officer who were reportedly processing original pension files without the presence of the applicants or legal authorization.

An investigative judge at the Nineveh Integrity Court ordered the suspects detained under Articles 315 and 331 of Iraq's Penal Code.

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