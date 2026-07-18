Al-Diwaniyah land committee head among four arrested over fraud

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity said on Saturday that four employees at the Al-Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate, including the head of a committee responsible for reviewing residential land applications, were arrested on allegations of deliberately causing financial harm to the state.

The commission’s Al-Diwaniyah Investigation Office found that the suspects had approved ownership transfers despite indications of document tampering and forgery in the case files.

Authorities referred the suspects to the Al-Diwaniyah Integrity Investigation Court, which ordered their detention under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code, covering intentional acts that damage state funds or interests.

Earlier, the commission reported that the Second Panel of the Kirkuk Criminal Court sentenced the former deputy director of the Kirkuk Land Registry Directorate to two years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing her position by altering a property’s registration number to facilitate its sale even though the land belonged to the Kirkuk Municipality Directorate.

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