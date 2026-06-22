11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Iraq’s Al-Karma first Arab club with two World Cup scorers

Iraq’s Al-Karma first Arab club with two World Cup scorers
2026-06-22T12:08:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi club Al-Karma has become the first Arab club to have more than one player score in a single FIFA World Cup edition.

Iraq international Aymen Hussein, who plays for Al-Karma, scored for his national team during the 2026 tournament, while Jordanian forward Ali Olwan, also an Al-Karma player, found the net for Jordan.

Under FIFA's Club Benefits Programme, Al-Karma is expected to receive nearly $2 million for its players' participation and performances at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, French media reports said France head coach Didier Deschamps has devised a special plan to contain Aymen Hussein ahead of Les Bleus' Group-stage clash with Iraq. The French coaching staff considers Hussein a major aerial threat and plans to assign close marking to limit his impact, amid concerns that an Iraqi opener could significantly complicate the match.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon