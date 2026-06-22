Iraq’s Al-Karma first Arab club with two World Cup scorers

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi club Al-Karma has become the first Arab club to have more than one player score in a single FIFA World Cup edition.

Iraq international Aymen Hussein, who plays for Al-Karma, scored for his national team during the 2026 tournament, while Jordanian forward Ali Olwan, also an Al-Karma player, found the net for Jordan.

Under FIFA's Club Benefits Programme, Al-Karma is expected to receive nearly $2 million for its players' participation and performances at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, French media reports said France head coach Didier Deschamps has devised a special plan to contain Aymen Hussein ahead of Les Bleus' Group-stage clash with Iraq. The French coaching staff considers Hussein a major aerial threat and plans to assign close marking to limit his impact, amid concerns that an Iraqi opener could significantly complicate the match.