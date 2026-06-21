Top French club monitoring Iraq’s Aymen Hussein

Shafaq News- Paris

French club Auxerre are monitoring Iraq striker Aymen Hussein after his World Cup goal against Norway, with the Ligue 1 side expected to assess him closely during Iraq’s match against France, France Football reported.

The outlet stated that Auxerre have followed Hussein for some time and asked their scouts to watch him in Iraq’s second Group I match before deciding whether to submit a formal offer after the World Cup. The interest centers on Hussein’s physical presence, penalty-box movement, aerial strength, and ability to finish chances, qualities that stood out again when he scored Iraq’s equalizer in the 4-1 defeat to Norway.

No official offer has been announced by Auxerre or Hussein’s representatives.

Hussein rose above the Norwegian defense to meet Amir Al-Ammari’s cross and head Iraq level, giving Graham Arnold’s side their strongest spell of the match before Norway regained control through Erling Haaland and late defensive errors.

The France match now gives Auxerre a higher-level test. Iraq face one of the tournament favorites at Lincoln Financial Field, where Hussein is expected to lead the attack against a defense built around some of Europe’s top players.

France have already identified Iraq’s direct style and physical front line as areas that require attention. William Saliba warned against underestimating Iraq, while Lucas Digne pointed to Iraq’s 4-4-2 shape and direct approach.

Hussein, 30, has been one of Iraq’s most important players in recent years, scoring decisive goals in Asian and World Cup qualifying matches and becoming the main attacking reference for the “Lions of Mesopotamia.”

His goal against Norway also carried historic weight, marking Iraq’s first World Cup goal since the country’s only previous appearance in 1986.

Iraq face France on Tuesday at 00:00 Baghdad time, needing a result to revive their qualification hopes before the final group match against Senegal.