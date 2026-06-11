Mexico beats South Africa in World Cup opener

Shafaq News- Mexico City

Mexico opened its 2026 World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa on Thursday at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The hosts took an early lead through Julián Quiñones in the ninth minute after the forward found the net with a composed finish. Raúl Jiménez doubled Mexico's advantage in the 67th minute, securing the tournament's first win and three points for the hosts.

The match saw three red cards. South Africa's Sfivelo Sithole was sent off in the 50th minute for bringing down a Mexican attacker through on goal, while teammate Themba Zwane received a second red card in the 84th minute. Mexico finished the game with 10 men after César Montes was dismissed in stoppage time.

The result puts Mexico temporarily top of Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.