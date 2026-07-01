2026 World Cup becomes most-attended in history

Shafaq News- Washington

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become the most-attended tournament in the competition's history, surpassing 5 million spectators during France's 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Total attendance reached 5,048,079, breaking the previous record of 3.59 million set at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has averaged 64,511 fans per match, with stadiums operating at 99.7% capacity.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said attendance could reach 7 million by the end of the tournament.