Strikes destroy ISIS hideout in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Air Force F-16s carried out two airstrikes on an ISIS hideout in Wadi Zghaitoun, within the Kirkuk Operations Command sector, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said on Monday.

The strikes hit the target directly, destroying the site and killing everyone inside, the Media Cell noted in a statement.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) busted an ISIS member and destroyed an ammunition cache in two operations in Al-Anbar, western Iraq.