Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday appointed Thanaa Jassim Karim Al-Zajrawi as acting head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission.

A prime ministerial order dated Oct. 3, 2026, said the appointment followed Al-Zaidi’s approval and Cabinet Decision No. 167 of 2026, issued on Sept. 29.

The order takes effect from the date of issuance.

The Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission oversees the country’s peaceful nuclear-energy programs, including research, isotope production, radioactive-waste management and nuclear projects, while a separate national authority handles regulatory oversight.