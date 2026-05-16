Al-Zaidi orders asset disclosures, anti-corruption push in first cabinet session

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Saturday chaired the first regular session of his cabinet, issuing a broad set of directives focused on anti-corruption measures, economic reform, digital transformation, electricity shortages, and institutional restructuring.

The ministers were directed to:

● Submit financial disclosure statements within one week.

● Avoid making staffing or structural changes at the current stage.

● Identify ministerial priorities within 30 working days for inclusion in the government program.

● Appoint ministers’ office directors exclusively from within their own ministries.

● Strengthen professional media engagement and facilitate press coverage.

● Coordinate official meetings with Arab and foreign ambassadors through the Foreign Ministry.

● Cooperate with parliament and support its oversight and legislative role.

● Simplify procedures related to public services and citizen transactions.

● Coordinate with provincial governors and prioritize stalled projects.

● Review employee performance professionally and address remarks issued by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit.

● Prioritize anti-corruption measures and cooperate with the Federal Integrity Commission, including efforts to recover smuggled Iraqi funds abroad.

● Adopt “single-window” systems to facilitate investment and reduce bureaucracy.

● Operate in line with the constitution, institutional conduct rules, and confidentiality requirements for state documents.

● Rely on participatory management and specialized expertise in running state institutions.

● Accelerate automation and digital transformation to improve productivity and public services.

● Conduct regular field visits to monitor implementation and resolve problems on the ground.

Al-Zaidi also instructed the Oil Ministry to move beyond crude exports toward value-added production, while ordering the Electricity Ministry to prepare both immediate and long-term plans to address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.

The Health Ministry was directed to activate the country’s health insurance law, while the Transport Ministry was tasked with accelerating the Development Road project and expanding Iraq’s integration into global trade routes.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed