Messi sets new World Cup scoring record with 18th goal

Shafaq News- Arlington

Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, raising his tally to 18 goals after scoring twice against Austria at the 2026 tournament.

The 38-year-old forward entered the match level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals before netting twice to establish a new outright record. Messi had an early chance to surpass Klose but missed a penalty in the ninth minute after Lautaro Martinez was fouled inside the box.

History is made.Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer in @FIFAWorldCup history! 🤩🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iv8Oelxic2 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 22, 2026

He eventually broke the record in the 39th minute with a low left-footed finish before adding another goal later in the match to extend his tally to 18.

The Argentine star, who turns 39 on Wednesday, has now scored in six different World Cup editions, becoming the first player in history to achieve the feat.

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo remains third on the all-time World Cup scoring list with 15 goals, while France forward Kylian Mbappe follows with 14 and remains the closest active challenger to Messi's mark.

Messi's World Cup scoring journey began against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006. He later scored against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria in 2014, added another against Nigeria in 2018, and starred in Argentina's victorious 2022 campaign with goals against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France.