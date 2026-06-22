Historic Messi double powers Argentina past Austria

Shafaq News- Texas

Lionel Messi scored a historic brace as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 on Monday to strengthen their grip on Group J and move closer to securing a place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine captain once again proved decisive, netting both goals to guide the South American side to a second consecutive victory after their opening 3-0 win over Algeria.

The victory lifts Argentina to six points from two matches, putting the two-time world champions in a strong position ahead of their final Group J fixture against Jordan.

Austria, who opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Jordan, remain on three points and will need a positive result against Algeria in their final group-stage match to keep their qualification hopes alive.