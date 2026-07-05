Ghanaian ‘witch doctor’ backs Messi after failed Argentina prediction

Shafaq News

Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has changed tone after Argentina survived Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup, posting public support for Lionel Messi before the defending champions face Egypt in the Round of 16.

Bonsam had predicted that Cape Verde would eliminate Argentina, turning the last-32 match into an unlikely online subplot before the ball was even kicked.

The prediction did not survive extra time, as Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in Miami, with the tournament debutants twice coming from behind before an own goal in the 111th minute sent the holders through.

Instead of defending the failed call, Bonsam posted a message to Messi on Instagram alongside a picture of the Argentina captain. “I, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, love you more, my brother Messi. May the powers of Kofi or Kofi be with you. Powers are still with you.”

The post drew wide attention because it came shortly after Argentina had disproved his forecast on the pitch, where Messi and his teammates were pushed to the edge by one of the tournament’s breakout teams.

The Ghanaian spiritual figure has become one of the stranger recurring characters of the tournament. Before Ghana’s match against England, he claimed he had placed a spell on Harry Kane to stop him scoring.

England and Ghana drew 0-0, and Bonsam later said he had “released” Kane, calling the England captain a friend.

In 2014, he claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee problem before Portugal faced Ghana, a statement that made him a familiar name in football’s more eccentric tournament folklore.