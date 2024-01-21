Iranian official proposes joint court with Iraq to investigate assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

Shafaq News / Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the head of the Iranian Legal and International Follow-up Committee, suggested on Sunday the formation of a joint court with Iraq to investigate the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Committee, and Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

According to a report by the "Mehr" news agency, Kadkhodaei participated in the international conference hosted by the University of Baghdad to investigate the dimensions of the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and General Qassem Soleimani. The conference was attended by professors, ambassadors, and political representatives from Iraq, as well as legal experts from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Venezuela, Yemen, and Iran.

The report added that in addition to presenting a report on the follow-up of this case in Iran, several legal international solutions were discussed in the international legal forums to contribute to the pursuit of this issue. Practical suggestions were also presented in this regard.

The report emphasized that this legal and political conference was held last year at the national level in Iraq and was held this year with the presence of international law professors and political experts from different countries within two legal and political committees.

During the conference, Kadkhodaei stated, "We look forward to the continuation of such conferences through the cooperation of all legal experts at the international level. We hope to find suitable solutions to hold countries like the United States accountable for the crimes they commit."