USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 146200 IQD to 100, 700 IQD above Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 147,250 and 145,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,900 and 145,800 IQD to 100, respectively.