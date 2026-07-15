Iraq adopts new US sanctions targeting ISIS, Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq's Finance Ministry instructed state financial institutions to implement new US sanctions targeting ISIS financing networks and individuals and entities linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The directive, issued by the Iraqi Fund for External Development, follows requests from the Foreign Ministry and the Finance Minister's Office based on recent sanctions imposed by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to the document, OFAC sanctioned three individuals and six entities across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa for facilitating financial transfers on behalf of ISIS. The measures also target entities linked to Hezbollah under the amended US Executive Order 13224, which is aimed at disrupting terrorist financing and logistical support networks.

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