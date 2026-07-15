Turkiye marks 10th anniversary of failed coup at Erbil ceremony

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Turkish Consulate General in Erbil commemorated the tenth anniversary of the failed military coup attempt of July 15, 2016, at a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Idris Nechirvan Barzani, head of the Rwanga Foundation, alongside Kurdistan Region Government officials and Turkish and foreign diplomats and diplomatic figures, participated in the ceremony, paying tribute to the victims of the coup attempt and reaffirming the importance of democratic principles, the rule of law, and cooperation between nations.

July 15 is observed in Turkiye as Democracy and National Unity Day. The 2016 coup attempt, carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces, was suppressed within hours but left 253 people dead and 2,734 injured, according to official figures.