US targets Iranian coastal defenses near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US military carried out a new round of airstrikes against military targets in Iran on Wednesday, hitting coastal defense systems and cruise missile sites.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the 90-minute operation also targeted launch sites on Greater Tunb Island to “degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on the latest US strikes. Earlier today, IRNA quoted Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari as saying US strikes hit three locations in the southern province of Bushehr without causing casualties.

Separately, Iran's Health Ministry said more than 260 people were injured in the latest attacks, including three women and six people under the age of 18, while two women were among those killed. The ministry said 222 of the injured had been treated and discharged from hospital.