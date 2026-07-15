China's ZhenHua wins Iraq's Abu Khaimah oil survey project

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Oil Exploration Company signed a contract on Wednesday with China's ZhenHua Oil to conduct seismic surveys at the Abu Khaimah oil field in Al-Muthanna Province under projects included in the fifth licensing round supplement and the sixth licensing round.

Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Nasser Aziz said, “The contract aligns with the ministry's strategy of adopting advanced exploration technologies to obtain accurate seismic data for evaluating geological structures and increasing the chances of discovering new oil and gas reserves.” The project would help increase Iraq's hydrocarbon reserves, support investment projects across the provinces, and strengthen cooperation with international energy companies operating in the country.

Oil Exploration Company Director General Osama Rashid explained that Iraqi technical teams would carry out the project on behalf of the Chinese company, “helping to strengthen national expertise and expand the role of local personnel in exploration projects.”

Read more: Iraq's rentier economy: Risks and reforms