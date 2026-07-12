Arrest warrants issued for ex-MP Basim Khushan

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad’s Al-Karkh Investigation Court issued two arrest warrants for former lawmaker Basim Khushan over alleged deliberate damage to public funds and soliciting a benefit in exchange for official duties.

According to official documents, the first warrant cites Article 340 of Iraq’s Penal Code, while the second was issued under dissolved Revolutionary Command Council Decision No. 160 of 1983.

The documents did not disclose the value of the alleged losses, the benefit sought, or whether Khushan had been detained.

Authorities did not clarify whether Khushan’s case is part of “Dawn Crackdown” –the nationwide anti-corruption campaign launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Government figures recorded at least 47 detentions during the operation’s first 24 hours, while Federal Commission of Integrity sources put the total at 67 and expected it to exceed 200.

At least 19 senior figures have been publicly identified, including 14 current or former lawmakers, with cases spanning nine provinces and sectors such as Parliament, oil, electricity, customs, trade, agriculture, and border administration.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained