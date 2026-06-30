Iraq recovers ≈$12M in airline corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's judiciary said on Tuesday it had recovered 19 billion Iraqi dinars (about $12.3 million) in an investigation into alleged financial corruption at state-owned Iraqi Airways, involving the suspected manipulation of deposit records.

Iraqi authorities launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown campaign on June 28 under PM Ali Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News that the number of arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep