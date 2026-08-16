Exclusive: SDF, YPG to be dissolved by August-end

Shafaq News- Damascus

The integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-controlled Autonomous Administration institutions into the Syrian state has entered its final stages, with the SDF and People's Protection Units (YPG) potentially dissolved before the end of August, Syrian lawmaker Mustafa Abdi told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Abdi, a member of the presidential team overseeing the SDF integration process, said progress was also being made on the return of displaced residents to northeastern Syria, where demining and property disputes remain key obstacles.

A group of judges who served under the Autonomous Administration have completed interviews with the Syrian Justice Ministry, with the results expected to “pave the way for courthouses to open in Al-Hasakah and Qamishli.”

Around 13,000 families have returned to their areas of origin in Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Ain al-Arab (Kobani), according to Abdi. Demining teams continue to clear roads and farmland around Ras al-Ain of mines and unexploded ordnance left by different parties during the war. “Afrin has received several organized convoys of returning families, while returns to Ras al-Ain have faced greater obstacles involving housing, infrastructure, and unexploded ordnance.”

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Among the most recent, more than 400 families returned to Ras al-Ain last Monday, triggering disputes over homes after some entered properties without prior coordination. The disputes escalated into clashes and protests that spread to Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Amuda, Al-Darbasiyah, Tal Tamr, Maabadah, and Ain al-Arab. Internal security facilities were attacked, and Syrian flags were removed from some buildings.