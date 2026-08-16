New Al-Muthanna council alliance revives bid to question governor

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Seven members of Iraq's Al-Muthanna Provincial Council have formed a new two-bloc alliance that is expected to be formally announced on Aug. 18, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The alliance brings together a three-member bloc and a four-member bloc, with the backing of Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri and Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali.

According to the source, the alliance aims to renew efforts to question Governor Muhannad al-Atabi and coordinate positions among council members outside existing political alignments.

On April 28, Al-Muthanna Provincial Council failed to remove Al-Atabi after only six of its 12 members backed his dismissal, one vote short of the required absolute majority. The vote followed a dispute over his position, with the council announcing in February that he had resigned.