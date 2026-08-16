Iranian delegation in Baghdad target faster trade

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq and Iran plan to increase bilateral trade, facilitate the flow of goods, and expand economic and investment cooperation, Iraqi Trade Minister Mustafa Nizar Al-Ani said during a meeting with an Iranian delegation in Baghdad on Sunday.

Al-Ani said stronger ties with Iran could support Iraq’s economy and create new opportunities for private companies and businesspeople in both countries. The talks also covered the implementation of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati arrived in Baghdad today leading a high-level economic delegation for an official visit, a source at the Iranian Embassy in Iraq told Shafaq News.

According to Iranian media outlets, Hemmati called for a greater private-sector role in facilitating exports and imports, along with new mechanisms to accelerate trade, particularly at border crossings.

In the first quarter of 2026, Iraq’s imports from Iran fell nearly 55% year-on-year to $2.3 billion from $5.1 billion, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).