Arsenal stun Man City 3-0 to win Community Shield

Shafaq News- Cardiff

Arsenal opened the 2026/27 campaign by beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield on Sunday, claiming the season’s first domestic trophy with a dominant performance.

The Community Shield is OURS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DH7uzHkMvK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2026

Riccardo Calafiori scored after just 24 seconds, converting Myles Lewis-Skelly’s pass for the fastest goal in Community Shield history, before Kai Havertz doubled the lead in the 28th minute from Christos Tzolis’ assist. Martin Odegaard added the third after halftime, while David Raya denied Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo to preserve the clean sheet.

Summer signings Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes both started as Mikel Arteta integrated new arrivals into the core of last season’s Premier League-winning side.

The defeat marked Enzo Maresca’s first competitive match as Manchester City manager following Pep Guardiola’s departure, with Elliot Anderson also making his competitive debut.

The win extends Arsenal’s perfect Community Shield record against City and gives the defending Premier League champions an early trophy before the league season begins.