Baghdad invites Italian companies to expand investment

Baghdad invites Italian companies to expand investment
2026-08-16T15:00:07+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq seeks closer economic engagement with Italy and other European Union countries and access to advanced Italian technologies in energy, agriculture, and industry, Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi said on Sunday.

During a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolo Fontana, the prime minister invited Italian companies to contribute to Iraq’s development projects, citing their technological capabilities in key economic sectors.

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