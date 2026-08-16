Baghdad invites Italian companies to expand investment
2026-08-16T15:00:07+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq seeks closer economic engagement with Italy and other European Union countries and access to advanced Italian technologies in energy, agriculture, and industry, Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi said on Sunday.
During a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolo Fontana, the prime minister invited Italian companies to contribute to Iraq’s development projects, citing their technological capabilities in key economic sectors.