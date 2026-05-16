Baghdad blasts linked to artillery salute for new Iraqi PM

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 10:34)

Three explosions were heard across Baghdad, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday, with the nature and source of the blasts yet to be determined.

No immediate confirmation was available on casualties or material damage.

General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, later confirmed that the explosions heard resulted from artillery fire marking Ali Al-Zaidi’s assumption of office as the country’s new prime minister.