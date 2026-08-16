Baghdad reshuffles senior Federal Police command posts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Sunday reshuffled five senior Federal Police posts, moving Samarra commander Lt. Gen. Staff Ahmed Al-Asadi to represent the ministry in the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, a security source told Shafaq News.

Maj. Gen. Jaafar Al-Sudani moved from command of the Fifth Federal Police Division to lead the Samarra Area Command, while Brig. Gen. Staff Murtadha Abdul Sattar, formerly commander of the Second Mechanized Brigade, took over the Fifth Division.

Brig. Gen. Staff Ali Kazem Nassif moved from the Special Missions Brigade to command the First Federal Police Division, and Maj. Gen. Fadel Al-Khazraji shifted from the Law Enforcement Command to lead the Second Division.

An official document is expected shortly.

In July, Iraq restored the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, merging the Joint Operations Command, the commander-in-chief’s personal secretariat, and the National Operations Center into a single body overseeing major military and security institutions.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi has reshuffled a series of senior military and security posts since taking office in May. The Interior Ministry remains without a confirmed minister, with senior undersecretary Hussein Al-Awadi temporarily managing the portfolio under Al-Zaidi’s oversight.