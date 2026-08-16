Electricity Minister dismisses senior official over poor performance

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ali Saadi Wahib, dismissed Nizar Qahtan Hassan as Director General of the ministry's Training and Energy Research Department, citing his failure to perform his official duties.

According to an official document, Hassan was reassigned to a position one grade below the rank he held before becoming director general.

Wahib took office as electricity minister in May 2026 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government. Since then, he has dismissed several officials, including the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, Alaa Samir, and his office director, over corruption allegations.

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