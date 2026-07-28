Electricity Ministry dismisses officials over forged deals

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Electricity Ministry dismissed the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company and several other officials over facilitating forged procurement transactions.

According to ministry documents reviewed by Shafaq News on Tuesday, the dismissed general manager, Alaa Samir, and his office director were removed on accusations that the forged deals were carried out with their direction and knowledge. Eight department heads were also penalized on accusations of organizing fictitious and forged transactions.

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