Constitutional quotas offer Iraqi women no shield against domestic abuse

Shafaq News

Iraqi women have secured a stronger voice in parliament, entered more government positions, and gained greater visibility in public life. Yet inside homes across the country, many continue to face violence with limited legal protection.

The contrast has become one of the most persistent challenges facing women in Iraq. While conferences, government initiatives, and public commitments continue to focus on women’s empowerment, thousands of domestic violence cases are reported every year, while survivors often struggle to find effective protection or justice.

The latest debate emerged during the 18th Islamic Conference on Combating Violence against Women in Baghdad, where officials, lawmakers, and civil society representatives gathered to discuss ways to protect women and strengthen their role in Iraqi society.

For rights advocates, the importance of such events depends more on what follows: stronger legislation, functioning institutions, and practical measures that can protect women when violence occurs.

Recent figures show the scale of the challenge.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights recorded 36,289 domestic violence cases in 2025, including 19,587 cases involving husbands assaulting their wives. The organization warned that the figures likely represent only part of the problem, as many victims do not report abuse because of social pressure, fear of retaliation, or economic dependence.

The Interior Ministry registered more than 16,000 domestic violence complaints during the first half of 2026, including more than 9,000 cases involving husbands assaulting their wives, according to figures presented during the Baghdad conference.

Behind those numbers is a wider social problem shaped by years of conflict, economic hardship, unemployment, and attitudes that rights groups say continue to discourage women from seeking help.

Read more: Quotas without a cause: Iraqi Women counted, rights discounted

Quotas versus Authority

Iraq’s Constitution guarantees women at least 25% of seats in parliament, a quota designed to ensure female participation in the country’s political system. Women currently hold 82 of the 329 seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives, meeting the constitutional requirement and giving women a significant presence in national politics.

Their role has also expanded beyond parliament. Women have increasingly taken positions in government institutions, universities, the judiciary, and public bodies, reflecting gradual changes in a political system historically dominated by men.

But activists and lawmakers argue that representation alone has not translated into equal influence over decision-making.

Sarwa Abdulwahid, recently appointed as Environment Minister, is the only woman serving in Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s cabinet, compared with three female ministers in the previous government led by former premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Member of Parliament Shaimaa Abdul Sattar noted that Iraqi women continue to face barriers in reaching senior government positions despite having the qualifications and experience required.

Speaking to Shafaq News, she maintained that women remain underrepresented in ministries and sovereign positions, arguing that political arrangements between major blocs often continue to favor men when leadership posts are distributed.

“Iraqi women have proven their ability to manage ministries and state institutions,” Abdul Sattar stated, pointing out that appointments should be based on merit rather than political considerations.

Read more: Iraq's Women: Fighting for rights in a patriarchal stronghold

Closing Legal Gaps

For many rights advocates, the central challenge is no longer only increasing women’s participation in public life but ensuring that women have legal protection when they face violence.

A new legislative step has reopened the debate after the Iraqi Presidency submitted the Draft Law on Anti-Domestic Violence in Iraq to parliament for discussion.

The proposal represents the latest effort to create a dedicated legal framework for domestic violence after years of calls from activists and rights organizations for stronger protections.

The draft introduces several changes that supporters believe could reshape Iraq’s response to domestic abuse. It expands the definition of domestic violence beyond physical assault to include threats, psychological harm, and other forms of abuse committed within the family.

It also introduces a protection order system that would allow courts to intervene quickly when women face danger. Under the proposal, victims could request protection measures, while courts would have the authority to prevent alleged abusers from approaching victims or contacting them.

The draft also seeks to establish a wider support system by creating specialized institutions to handle domestic violence cases, including family protection mechanisms, specialized courts, and safe centers where survivors can receive protection, care, and rehabilitation.

Another proposed change would require certain public employees, healthcare workers, education workers, and social service providers to report suspected domestic violence cases while protecting the identity of those who submit reports.

For rights advocates, these measures address some of the biggest weaknesses in Iraq’s current system: the lack of specialized procedures, limited protection options, and the tendency for abuse cases to remain hidden inside families.

Read more: Fired for motherhood: The hidden toll on Iraqi women

Shielding the Abuser

The push for new legislation comes amid continued criticism of existing legal provisions.

One of the most debated issues is Article 41 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which has been criticized for potentially allowing violence to be justified under the concept of the “right to discipline.”

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights maintains that, in the absence of an independent anti-domestic violence law, serious abuse cases can sometimes be treated as private family disputes rather than criminal acts.

The watchdog also warned that this legal gap has contributed to cases being pushed toward tribal settlements, a practice the Observatory believes can undermine victims’ rights and allow perpetrators to avoid accountability.

The proposed Draft Law on Anti-Domestic Violence in Iraq attempts to address that gap by creating clearer procedures for reporting abuse, protecting victims, and holding offenders responsible.

The draft also introduces penalties for violating protection orders and allows courts to provide compensation to victims, adding financial and legal consequences for abuse.

However, the proposal still faces its most important stage: whether it will gain parliamentary approval and whether state institutions will have the capacity and willingness to enforce it.

Read more: Iraq advances sexual assault documentation with new guideline

Actions, Not Speeches

For rights advocate and academic Bushra al-Obaidi, Iraq’s challenge is not a shortage of discussions on women’s rights, but the gap between repeated commitments and meaningful change on the ground.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Obaidi noted that women’s issues have often been reduced to slogans, while years of conferences, initiatives, and public pledges have delivered limited improvements in the daily lives of many Iraqi women.

“Priority should be given to practical legislation and policies that strengthen women’s position across all sectors,” al-Obaidi remarked, adding that appointing women to senior positions carries little value without a broader commitment to protecting their rights and ensuring their participation in society.

She also reflected on her changing view of Iraq’s parliamentary quota for women. While she previously supported the system, she questioned whether it has achieved the progress many women had expected, noting that “increased political representation has not necessarily translated into better conditions for women across the country.”

“Many violence cases remain hidden because victims fear social stigma, family pressure, or losing economic support,” she added, as violence against women extends beyond physical abuse to include psychological violence, economic control, forced marriage, and online blackmail.

Online blackmail has also emerged as a growing concern, with women and girls increasingly targeted through social media platforms, where private material is sometimes exploited as a means of intimidation or extortion.

At the Baghdad conference, researcher Suhad al-Shammari stressed the importance of strengthening women’s role in Iraqi society while recognizing the progress women have made in government institutions and the private sector.

“Protecting women from exclusion and marginalization remains essential to allowing them to expand their educational, economic, and social opportunities and contribute more effectively to their communities,” she noted, cautioning that the real progress will ultimately be measured by whether Iraqi women can access safety, justice, and protection when they need it most.

Read more: The new blackmail in Iraq: AI and the exploitation of women

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.