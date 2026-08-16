Fire destroys 10 tents at Duhok's Shariya camp

Shafaq News- Duhok

A fire tore through 10 tents at Shariya displacement camp in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province on Sunday, causing “extensive” property damage but no injuries, a local official told Shafaq News.

Shivan Issa from the province’s Migration and Displacement Directorate media office told Shafaq News that the civil defense teams extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighboring tents. Security authorities opened an investigation into the cause.

Duhok province hosts one of Iraq’s largest displaced populations, with 15 camps sheltering more than 300,000 internally displaced people. Shariya Camp alone houses about 9,350 residents, according to UN data.

In January, another fire at the camp destroyed two tents and left several families without shelter.