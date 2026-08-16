KDP, PUK leaders to meet amid KRI government talks

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The KDP and PUK are preparing for a high-level meeting as negotiations over forming the Kurdistan Region's new government and filling key parliamentary posts move closer to an agreement, senior KDP official Ali Hussein said on Sunday.

In a press conference, Hussein, who heads the KDP's organizational office in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, urged the two parties to put political differences aside, adding that the challenges facing the Kurdistan Region affect all sides and require prioritizing broader regional interests.

Hussein also disclosed that the New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed Movement) had previously proposed “forming a government with the KDP without the PUK,” but the KDP rejected the proposal in favor of keeping its rival in the next cabinet.

The October 2024 parliamentary elections cemented the KDP's position as the largest party, with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 and the New Generation Movement with 15.

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