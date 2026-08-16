Emergency surgery welcomes triplets at Kirkuk’s Hawija hospital

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Hawija General Hospital in Iraq’s Kirkuk province has successfully delivered triplets by emergency caesarean section after a woman in her eighth month of pregnancy arrived with severe contractions and bleeding, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Rua Mahmoud Ahmed noted that the patient, pregnant for the first time, underwent an urgent examination that confirmed the onset of labor. The medical team subsequently performed an emergency operation, delivering the babies.

The mother and her newborns are in good health and remain under medical observation at the hospital.

The delivery follows the hospital’s successful handling earlier this month of a quadruplet birth, considered one of the most complex forms of multiple birth.

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