Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A specialized medical team at Azadi Teaching Hospital successfully performed “the first surgery in Iraq and the region” to treat severe migraine, Kirkuk Health Director-General Arjan Mohammed Rashid told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The patient, a 30-year-old woman, had suffered more than 15 severe migraine attacks a month, significantly affecting her daily life, and had not responded to conventional treatment, Rashid said.

Dr. Ali Adol, who supervised the procedure, told Shafaq News that the team identified a nerve believed to be triggering the patient's migraine attacks. The nerve measured about one millimeter in diameter.

The procedure lasted about 90 minutes, and the patient left the hospital in good condition after showing significant improvement, Adol said, calling the operation “an important step in treating such cases.”

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