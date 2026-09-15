Shafaq News- Thessaloniki

UEFA selected Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday to host the 2029 Champions League final, returning the sport's biggest club match to the stadium for the first time in 30 years.

The decision, taken by UEFA's Executive Committee at a meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece, chose the Catalan club's stadium over Wembley Stadium in London, which had also bid. The final is scheduled for June 2, 2029.

Camp Nou has been under redevelopment since 2023. Barcelona returned to the ground in November 2025 at a reduced capacity, and the club expects the stadium to hold about 105,000 spectators once the work is finished.

The 2029 match will be the third European Cup or Champions League final staged at the stadium and the first since 1999, when Manchester United beat Bayern Munich with two stoppage-time goals.

UEFA also awarded the 2028 final to Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which previously hosted the fixture in 2012 and 2025.