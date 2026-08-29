Shafaq News- Monaco

Ajax were drawn at home to Atalanta in the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League league phase, while Brighton will host Monaco in another headline fixture.

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 1 teams 🏠✈️#UECLdraw pic.twitter.com/IkOqSZ8uP4 — UEFA Conference League (@Conf_League) August 28, 2026

Ajax will also host Getafe and Thun and travel to Midtjylland, Sint-Truidense, and Hajduk Split.

Brighton will host Monaco, Universitatea Craiova, and Kauno Zalgiris and visit Panathinaikos, Getafe, and Jablonec, while Hearts will host Monaco, Borac, and Nordsjaelland and travel to Pafos, Trabzonspor, and Thun.

The 36-team league phase features clubs from 30 countries, with Andorra represented for the first time in a UEFA league phase or group stage by Inter Escaldes. Each club will face six opponents, three at home and three away, with the league phase running from October 15 to December 17. The final will be played at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on June 2, 2027.