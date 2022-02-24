UEFA calls emergency ExCo meeting in light of Russia and Ukraine conflict

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-24T12:48:21+0000

Shafaq News / UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an "extraordinary meeting" for Friday to discuss whether Russia should be stripped of the Champions League final due to the escalating situation in Ukraine. The 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg had been awarded the chance to host Europe's showpiece event on May 28, but events overnight look likely to force a change of venue. Russia president Vladimir Putin instructed an attack on Ukraine with explosions heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv while blasts were also reported in the cities of Odessa and Kharkiv. European football's governing body issued a statement on Thursday, which read: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions." Source: Skysports

