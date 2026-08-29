Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and its coalition partners “will reduce” their military mission in Iraq on September 30, a senior US administration official told Shafaq News, describing the move as a transition to a lasting bilateral security partnership between Washington and Baghdad.

The official said the reduction, which follows guidance from President Donald Trump, reflects “the combined success” of the United States and its partners in fighting ISIS, and aligns with US national interests, the Iraqi Constitution, and the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement, a 2008 accord governing relations between the two countries.

The move is also in keeping with Trump's commitment to “ending wars forever,” the official added.

“This is not the end of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. This is a transition of the Coalition’s military mission to a more traditional bilateral security partnership,” he said, adding that Washington will continue coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Global Coalition members “to ensure a responsible transition.”

The US description differs from recent Iraqi statements about the Sept. 30 deadline. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi previously said the date is “fixed and final” for ending the Coalition's military mission and completing the departure of its forces. He told US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper that Iraq would be free of foreign military forces from Oct. 1, describing the post-withdrawal period as “a new day for the Iraqi state.”

Washington and Baghdad agreed in 2024 to wind down the Coalition mission under a two-phase plan. The first phase ended in September 2025 with Coalition forces leaving Baghdad and Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, while forces remained in the Kurdistan Region to support operations against ISIS in Syria.

Both governments have said the relationship would transition toward bilateral cooperation, including in security, economic, and development fields, while respecting Iraq's sovereignty.

Around 2,500 US troops have been deployed in Iraq as part of the coalition.

Read more: The US exits Iraq: A withdrawal heralds a sovereign future

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.